Get on it and feel good with our Stimulating Spliffs. We pair sun-grown CBD hemp flower with our Stimulating herbal smoking blend for a bright, uplifting bouquet and ~31mg CBD per spliff. Suggested pairings include dancing, road trips, and to-do lists.*



Contains organic, food-grade herbs rolled in organic hemp paper:

- Sativa-dominant Hemp flower (12.19% CBD, <0.3% Δ9-THC)

- Raspberry leaf

- Peppermint leaf & flower

- Holy Basil leaf & flower

- Marshmallow leaf

- Mullein leaf

- Sage leaf

- Skullcap leaf & flower

- Gotu Kola leaf & flower



NO tobacco, NO nicotine, NO synthetics, NO additives, NO isolates



Terpene Profiles:

- Sativa-dominant hemp flower: Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, Farnesene

- Stimulating herbal blend: Menthol, Borneol, Camphor



Herbal Deep Dive:

RASPBERRY LEAF (Rubus idaeus):

Raspberry leaf adds lush, green body and imparts a hint of sweetness which enhances the other flavors of the blend.*



PEPPERMINT (Mentha piperita):

Minty fresh, smoking peppermint is like splashing your face with cold water - tension is released, blood gets moving, and clarity arises.*



HOLY BASIL (Ocimum sanctum):

Exhilarating and adaptogenic with exceptional aroma, this herb otherwise known as tulsi really makes you strut your stuff.*



MARSHMALLOW (Althaea officinalis):

Velvety soft and smooth, marshmallow leaf rounds out our blends while allowing the other flavors in the mix to shine through.*



MULLEIN (Verbascum thapsus):

Soothing to the respiratory system, mullein is in all of our blends. This herb allows you to breathe more slowly and deeply and helps counterbalance the dry and hot nature of smoke.*



SAGE (Salvia officinalis):

Crisp and motivating, sage promotes the flow of energy and ideas but keeps things balanced by diffusing overwhelm.*



SKULLCAP (Scutellaria laterifolia):

Skullcap helps you lower your shoulders, unclench your jaw, and quiet your mind. Other than lung supporting mullein and marshmallow, skullcap is the only herb in all three of our blends and provided the inspiration for our logo.*



GOTU KOLA (Centella asiatica):

﻿Gotu kola provides a rejuvenating brain boost, especially if you're feeling burnt out.*



HEMP FLOWER, SATIVA-DOMINANT (Cannabis sativa ssp. sativa):

Chosen to complement the bright, uplifting bouquet of our Stimulating blend, this sun-grown flower is rich in cannabinoids and terpenes of bisabolol, caryophyllene, and farnesene.*



*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Not for use during pregnancy or lactation. If you have a medical condition or take medications, please consult with your doctor before use.