PUFF Xtrax 2 gram Fantastix THC-O Grape Ape Fruit Flavored Disposable Vape is a 2 gram and 2mL potent THCO Hybrid that's bursting with delicious sweet grape flavor. Fantastix 2G THC-O Grape Ape Disposables are perfect for users that aren't fond of the traditional herb taste of D8, HHC & THC-O products. Our disposables are convenient and ready to go while offering a relaxing, calming, euphoric experience. Senses of calm and ease will transcend both mind and body, making it an excellent choice when you just need a little peace and quiet. In addition to the mellowing nature of the THC-O adds an extra boost that’ll get you feeling extra good… If you’re ready for a new experience try a Puff Xtrax Fantastix 2 Gram THC-O disposable today, you’ll be happy you did!