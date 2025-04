Puff Labs Delta-8 THC DANK Gummies



Puff Premium Delta 8 DANK THC Gummies contain 25mg of Delta-8 THC in each gummy. These multi-flavored gummies are covered in a lip-puckering twisting sugary goodness, striking the perfect balance.



Delta-8 is known for calming and euphoric effects often resulting in a relaxed state of mind.



Suggested Use: Adults consume (1) gummie every 6 hours or so as desired.



We recommended refrigerating your gummies after opening and not storing them in a humid environment as they may mesh together.



Puff Labs Delta- 8 THC DANK Gummies Features:



Total Delta-8 THC Content: 500mg

Delta-8 Content Per Gummy: 25mg

Gummies Per Pack: 20

Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Sunflower Oil, Water, Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Food Coloring, 25mg Delta 8 THC, and Plant-Derived Terpenes

Puff DANK Gummies Assorted Flavors Per Bottle



Blue Razz

Strawberry

Watermelon

Mango

Citrus

