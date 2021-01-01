About this product
The Puffco Peak Colored glass adds a personalized touch to any Peak. The borosilicate glass piece features percolation water filtration, for a smooth hit each time. Minimalist styling and a blasted inner cone complement the Peak design perfectly. The attachment also easily snaps in and out of the base, to make storage and cleaning simple.
*Glass color may vary in hue and/or opacity under different lighting conditions.
*Glass color may vary in hue and/or opacity under different lighting conditions.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!