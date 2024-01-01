Loading...

Puffin Farm

Product image for 9# Hammer by Puffin Farms
Flower
9# Hammer
by Puffin Farm
THC 22%
Product image for GG#4 (F.K.A. Gorilla Glue #4)
Flower
GG#4 (F.K.A. Gorilla Glue #4)
by Puffin Farm
THC 22%
Product image for Dan Remy
Flower
Dan Remy
by Puffin Farm
Product image for 9 Pound Hammer
Flower
9 Pound Hammer
by Puffin Farm
Product image for AK-47
Flower
AK-47
by Puffin Farm
Product image for Tangie
Flower
Tangie
by Puffin Farm
Product image for Remedy
Flower
Remedy
by Puffin Farm
THC 1%
CBD 13%
Product image for Cannalope Haze
Flower
Cannalope Haze
by Puffin Farm
THC 15%
Product image for Tangerine
Flower
Tangerine
by Puffin Farm
Product image for CBD Yummy Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
CBD Yummy Pre-roll 1g
by Puffin Farm
Product image for Lemon OG
Flower
Lemon OG
by Puffin Farm
Product image for Puffin Purple
Flower
Puffin Purple
by Puffin Farm
Product image for Yeti OG
Flower
Yeti OG
by Puffin Farm
Product image for Holy Grail Kush
Flower
Holy Grail Kush
by Puffin Farm
Product image for Thin Mint GSC
Flower
Thin Mint GSC
by Puffin Farm
Product image for CBD Yummy Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
CBD Yummy Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
by Puffin Farm
Product image for Fruit Basket Trifecta Hybrid Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Fruit Basket Trifecta Hybrid Pre-Roll 0.75g
by Puffin Farm
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chernobyl Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Chernobyl Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Puffin Farm
THC 22%
CBD 0.78%
Product image for Lemon Gorilla Cookie Trifecta Pre-Roll 0.75g
Pre-rolls
Lemon Gorilla Cookie Trifecta Pre-Roll 0.75g
by Puffin Farm
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for CDB Yummy
Flower
CDB Yummy
by Puffin Farm
Product image for Chernobyl Pre-Rolls 2g 4-pack
Pre-rolls
Chernobyl Pre-Rolls 2g 4-pack
by Puffin Farm
Product image for Sensi Star
Flower
Sensi Star
by Puffin Farm
Product image for Silver Bubble Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Silver Bubble Pre-roll 1g
by Puffin Farm
Product image for Remedy Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Remedy Pre-roll 1g
by Puffin Farm