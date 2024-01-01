We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Puffin Farm
2
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
58 products
Flower
9# Hammer by Puffin Farms
by Puffin Farm
THC 22%
Flower
GG#4 (F.K.A. Gorilla Glue #4)
by Puffin Farm
THC 22%
Flower
Dan Remy
by Puffin Farm
Flower
9 Pound Hammer
by Puffin Farm
Flower
AK-47
by Puffin Farm
Flower
Tangie
by Puffin Farm
Flower
Remedy
by Puffin Farm
THC 1%
CBD 13%
Flower
Cannalope Haze
by Puffin Farm
THC 15%
Flower
Tangerine
by Puffin Farm
Pre-rolls
CBD Yummy Pre-roll 1g
by Puffin Farm
Flower
Lemon OG
by Puffin Farm
Flower
Puffin Purple
by Puffin Farm
Flower
Yeti OG
by Puffin Farm
Flower
Holy Grail Kush
by Puffin Farm
Flower
Thin Mint GSC
by Puffin Farm
Pre-rolls
CBD Yummy Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
by Puffin Farm
Pre-rolls
Fruit Basket Trifecta Hybrid Pre-Roll 0.75g
by Puffin Farm
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chernobyl Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Puffin Farm
THC 22%
CBD 0.78%
Pre-rolls
Lemon Gorilla Cookie Trifecta Pre-Roll 0.75g
by Puffin Farm
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
CDB Yummy
by Puffin Farm
Pre-rolls
Chernobyl Pre-Rolls 2g 4-pack
by Puffin Farm
Flower
Sensi Star
by Puffin Farm
Pre-rolls
Silver Bubble Pre-roll 1g
by Puffin Farm
Pre-rolls
Remedy Pre-roll 1g
by Puffin Farm
1
2
3
