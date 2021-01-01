About this product

Our 100% flower pre-rolls are hand-packed in either 0.5 g or 1.0g sizes. Puffin pre-rolls are known for their even burn and excellent flavor. No trim is ever used, and as always, pre-rolls are terpene tested for your enjoyment.



Our strain-specific infused Trifecta pre-rolls are packed full of cannabinoid and terpene power. A full gram of our prime flower is packed into a thin rice paper cone, dipped in our CO2 oil and coated with either bubble hash or dry sift kief. Best enjoyed with friends.