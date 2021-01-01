About this product

White and Green Color Mushroom Pattern

Mushroom Themed Pipe

Left Side Carb Hole

Large Carb Hole

Bent Tubing

Skinny Tubing

Venturi Airflow Design

Length: 3.9" / 10 CM

Handmade Glass Pipe

THICK GLASS

DEEP BOWL

COLORED GLASS

WORKED GLASS

THEMED GLASS

MINI Size

BENT NECK

Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes

Feature Of This Spoon Pipe



HANDMADE PIPE



This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.



COLORED GLASS



Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!



DEEP BOWL



This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.



THICK GLASS



The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!



WORKED GLASS



A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.



MINI SIZE



This glass pipe is very portable in size which means it can be very stealthy and discrete whether you are using it or just traveling with it!



THEMED GLASS



This curated piece of glass pipe is designed by our creative artists for a specific themed design. Don’t we all want a glass pipe that’s beyond a glass pipe? Aesthetics and fun are the qualities what we always looking to offer.



BENT NECK



The bent neck designs not only keeps both water and ash away from your mouth, but also reduce direct heat from the bowl towards the mouthpiece. This is a functional feature to make sure you have the smoothest experience.