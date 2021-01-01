4.5"Two Tone Glass Pipe w/ Mini Spiral Pattern
About this product
Solid Blue and Green Color Scheme
Glass Drop Scheme on Pipe Bowl
Raised Clear Glass Marbles
Spiral Patterns
Left Side Carb Hole
Large Carb Hole
Length: 4.5" / 11.5 CM
Flat Bottom
Handmade Glass Pipe
THICK GLASS
DEEP BOWL
COLORED GLASS
WORKED GLASS
Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes
Feature Of This Spoon Pipe
HANDMADE PIPE
This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.
COLORED GLASS
Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!
DEEP BOWL
This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.
THICK GLASS
The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!
WORKED GLASS
A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.
Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes
