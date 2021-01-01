5.9"Large Scorpion Glass Pipe
About this product
Flipping around this scorpion pipe you will find a bowl piece on the belly of the body, mouthpiece on the stinger, and a large size carb hole on the bottom of the head. This heady glass pipe is also a great choice for a full-time household decoration turned stealthy pipe.
Scorpion Themed
Animal Style Glass Pipe
Large Stinger
Black Color
Length: 5.9" / 15 CM
Sturdy Base
Handmade Glass Pipe
THICK GLASS
DEEP BOWL
COLORED GLASS
WORKED GLASS
THEMED GLASS
Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes
Feature Of This Glass Pipe
HANDMADE PIPE
This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.
COLORED GLASS
Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!
DEEP BOWL
This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.
THICK GLASS
The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!
WORKED GLASS
A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.
THEMED GLASS
This curated piece of glass pipe is designed by our creative artists for a specific themed design. Don’t we all want a glass pipe that’s beyond a glass pipe? Aesthetics and fun are the qualities what we always looking to offer.
Scorpion Themed
Animal Style Glass Pipe
Large Stinger
Black Color
Length: 5.9" / 15 CM
Sturdy Base
Handmade Glass Pipe
THICK GLASS
DEEP BOWL
COLORED GLASS
WORKED GLASS
THEMED GLASS
Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes
Feature Of This Glass Pipe
HANDMADE PIPE
This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.
COLORED GLASS
Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!
DEEP BOWL
This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.
THICK GLASS
The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!
WORKED GLASS
A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.
THEMED GLASS
This curated piece of glass pipe is designed by our creative artists for a specific themed design. Don’t we all want a glass pipe that’s beyond a glass pipe? Aesthetics and fun are the qualities what we always looking to offer.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!