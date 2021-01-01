About this product

Flipping around this scorpion pipe you will find a bowl piece on the belly of the body, mouthpiece on the stinger, and a large size carb hole on the bottom of the head. This heady glass pipe is also a great choice for a full-time household decoration turned stealthy pipe.

Scorpion Themed

Animal Style Glass Pipe

Large Stinger

Black Color

Length: 5.9" / 15 CM

Sturdy Base

Handmade Glass Pipe

THICK GLASS

DEEP BOWL

COLORED GLASS

WORKED GLASS

THEMED GLASS

Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes

Feature Of This Glass Pipe



HANDMADE PIPE



This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.



COLORED GLASS



Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!



DEEP BOWL



This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.



THICK GLASS



The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!



WORKED GLASS



A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.



THEMED GLASS



This curated piece of glass pipe is designed by our creative artists for a specific themed design. Don’t we all want a glass pipe that’s beyond a glass pipe? Aesthetics and fun are the qualities what we always looking to offer.