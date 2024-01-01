The APX eRig is a modernistic vaporizer that mimics the silhouette of a straight tube bong, complete with an ultra-thick borosilicate glass build for many of its components. The entire setup stands just over 10.5 inches tall with a sizable base for surface stability and a wide-rimmed mouthpiece to ensure users get a good seal when inhaling. Inside the base jar is a smoky glass downstem and circular showerhead percolator, which creates 360 degree diffusion for luxurious water-cooled vapors.



The device's framework has been engineered with a pivoting atomizer manifold in place of where a typical water pipe's joint connection would be. Such a key element allows you to rip this rig at ease in a laid back position while maintaining the manifold in an upright orientation, which promotes even oil distribution on the heated surface area. A coil-less quartz cup atomizer screws into this piece's threaded connection and is then encapsulated by a borosilicate glass collar and carb cap attached by a silicone tether. Two quartz terp pearls are included in the setup which swirl around the atomizer, stirring the concentrate as it warms to promote thorough vaporization. With this eRig, we've also included a handy new tool called the terp tong. This retractable grabber tool picks up terp pearls with ease so you can place them into the atomizer and subsequently remove them after the sesh without detaching the manifold.



The electric dab rig has a substantial 3200mAh battery capacity built for hard-hitting clouds of vapor. Power up by pressing the control button five times and watch this rig come to life! The button is surrounded by a bright LED light ring that extends up the side like a trailing comet; additional LED lights are embedded in the underside of this powerhouse, lighting up each sesh with an astral afterglow. Press the control button to cycle through the five temperature settings and find the heat type to suit your tastes just right. Lower settings glow from blue to green indicating cooler temps and potent flavor spectrums, whereas the higher settings light up purple or red to signify a hot-and-heavy dab sesh is on its way. Once the desired temperature is selected, press the button twice to trigger the device's Sesh Mode which begins a pulsing light that fades between colors as the atomizer heats. Haptic feedback indicates that the heating cycle is finished and the lights will become solid again, letting you know the device is primed for takeoff. Manual Mode can also be utilized in case there is remaining concentrate in the chamber, guaranteeing you get the most from each use.



Maintaining any vaporizer is of the utmost importance to its longevity, and that's the reason we've made cleaning this eRig a breeze. For quick cleaning between sessions, wipe out the atomizer with a cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol to clear out any lingering build-up once the rig has cooled. When you want a more thorough cleanse, this setup can be completely disassembled to soak the glass components in addition to swabbing the atomizer and its threaded connection as mentioned. The stainless steel airpath can be pulled out of its silicone housing, soaked in isopropyl alcohol, and any stubborn clogs cleared out with the included bristle brush. Once all components are dry, this setup can be snapped back together and you're ready for many more great-tasting dabs to come! Charge up quickly between uses via the USB-C port, located just below the battery level indicator light.

Show more