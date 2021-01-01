About this product

The new and improved APX Vape V3 combines portability with a maximized herb chamber to create an unmatched vaping experience. With just a 30 second heat time, this dry herb vaporizer is efficient with a "Cash" feature that ensures the last of your product is spent or for taking quick hits with high heat.



The LED screen and haptic feedback features keep you informed of battery life, temperature, and setting. The vaporizer kit includes the APX V3 vape, mouthpiece, USB cable, stir tool, & cleaning brush.



Other features include a simple 5-click power function and a auto turnoff function. Everything comes packaged in a reusable gift box.