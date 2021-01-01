About this product

The new and improved Barb Fire Wax Vape features more battery power and more custom options than ever before! This wax vape pen feature a dual ribbon twist Kanthal wrapped quartz coil and a ceramic lined chamber so you can get the best possible flavor, no matter the quality of your concentrates.



With a heat time of just 5 seconds and a 10 second hands free sesh mode, you can sesh quickly and discreetly at home or on the go.



The latest version of the Barb Fire features four voltage settings to suit those who love smooth flavorful hits and those who aim for huge smoke clouds and large rips. Battery is covered by a 1 year limited warranty.