The Micro Dose 2-in-1 Vaporizer Pen allows for pure vaporization at home and on the go. Featuring 3 heat settings, including a pre-heat function, the Micro Dose Vape Pen is perfect for discreet use wherever you go.



This handy vape pen features a 320mAh battery with 3 heat settings ranging from 385-420° F so you can choose your preferred level of intensity. The pen includes a replaceable ceramic wax coil that maintains the rich flavor of your concentrates.



With universal 510 threading, the vape can be used with most cartridges by simply unscrewing the wax atomizer and inserting any 510 threaded tank (sold separately). The Micro Dose Vape Pen charges via a USB-C cord (included) and also comes with a metal vape tool, 3 stainless steel mouthpiece screens, and 3 white O-rings.