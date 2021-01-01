About this product

With attachments for every situation, the Range Modular Vape truly does it all, from vaping herb to grinding and dabbing concentrates!



Including both a ceramic chamber for herbs and a coil-less quartz chamber for wax, this versatile vape offers smooth flavorful hits dispensed quickly with a heating time of just 40 seconds.



The grinder attachment includes a storage jar for keeping shredded herb ready to go and a dispenser attachment for loading fast bowls or even filling pre-rolled cones and blunts.



This rechargeable vape comes with a USB charger cable and a water pipe tip adapter in case you want to add an extra level of filtration for smooth, cool hits.