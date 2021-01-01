Pulsar Vaporizers
About this product
With attachments for every situation, the Range Modular Vape truly does it all, from vaping herb to grinding and dabbing concentrates!
Including both a ceramic chamber for herbs and a coil-less quartz chamber for wax, this versatile vape offers smooth flavorful hits dispensed quickly with a heating time of just 40 seconds.
The grinder attachment includes a storage jar for keeping shredded herb ready to go and a dispenser attachment for loading fast bowls or even filling pre-rolled cones and blunts.
This rechargeable vape comes with a USB charger cable and a water pipe tip adapter in case you want to add an extra level of filtration for smooth, cool hits.
Including both a ceramic chamber for herbs and a coil-less quartz chamber for wax, this versatile vape offers smooth flavorful hits dispensed quickly with a heating time of just 40 seconds.
The grinder attachment includes a storage jar for keeping shredded herb ready to go and a dispenser attachment for loading fast bowls or even filling pre-rolled cones and blunts.
This rechargeable vape comes with a USB charger cable and a water pipe tip adapter in case you want to add an extra level of filtration for smooth, cool hits.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!