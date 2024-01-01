Much like a fine barrel-aged single malt whiskey, quality concentrates deserve their own decanter of sorts. Now the wax or oil of your preference can truly be sipped and savored to its fullest potential! The Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Concentrate & 510 Cartridge Vaporizer is a fan-favorite device that's back in a more portable form.



The latest edition combines the same great base as the Original Sipper, now combined with the dry cup instead of the bubbler cup. This version is ready for road trips, picnics, or lazy days by the poolside without any worry of spills; it's also more compact for easy stashing when not in use.



This Sipper Vaporizer edition still has serious style; its retro lava lamp silhouette is here to stay! Enjoy those vintage vibes combined with the high tech luxury of this vaporizer, equipped with hands-free auto-fill functionality. The one-button touchpad interface is easy to use; just tap the touchpad button twice and watch the magic happen as the pump fills the cup's chamber with sweet clouds of vapor.



Once full, the dry cup fully detaches from the base with the vapor inside. Sip back and relax like royalty, enjoying the flavor and aroma of your concentrates while the Sipper base is safely where you left it. Prefer a more social sesh? Puff puff pass the cup with your puff puff pals, then reattach and fill again when you're ready for more!



Get dense clouds of flavorful vapor without having to choose between wax and oil cartridges. The Sipper can handle either! Load up the triple quartz coil wax atomizer using the included stainless steel dab tool, or thread on your favorite 0.5 or 1mL 510 cartridge. Perfect for trying new strains and flavors without switching devices.



The unit's base has an LED light that serves as a battery life indicator. This light also changes color according to which of the four preset voltages is selected, helping find the clouds that suit you just right. The 1500mAh battery will last longer thanks to the 10 minute inactivity auto-shut off, and is easily recharged with the included USB-C cable.

