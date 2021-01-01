About this product

Rocket brass pipe is a very uniquely designed chambered straight shooter pipe. Like all Punchbowl Pipes, it's unbreakable and cleanable. Made with solid brass and finest craftsmanship, the Rocket Pipe makes a nice addition to your pipe collections. The top and bottom of the pipe can be unscrewed for easy cleaning. Nozzle poker comes in handy for bowl cleaning. No screen needed. Large chamber cools smoke and traps tar and debris.

Comes with a Pipe Wallet.