Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Punchbowl Pipes Hawaii

Punchbowl Pipes Hawaii

"Rocket" Pipe - Unique all brass chillum smoking pipe, built-in poker, cleanable and screenless

About this product

Rocket brass pipe is a very uniquely designed chambered straight shooter pipe. Like all Punchbowl Pipes, it's unbreakable and cleanable. Made with solid brass and finest craftsmanship, the Rocket Pipe makes a nice addition to your pipe collections. The top and bottom of the pipe can be unscrewed for easy cleaning. Nozzle poker comes in handy for bowl cleaning. No screen needed. Large chamber cools smoke and traps tar and debris.
Comes with a Pipe Wallet.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!