About this product

Shaka Brass Pipe - Swissarmy Knife of Hand Pipes

An all-in-one brass pipe evolved from the legendary protopipe.

The Shaka pipe is CNC machined brass with easy open top and bottom covers. A genuine Starline Brass long rifle case is machined to cleverly lock onto the head bowl as the stash tube. Use provided hex wrench poker to loosen the bottom cover to clean up the pipe, A custom drawstring canvas pouch is provided. You can also fit a small Bic lighter in it along with the pipe. A perfect all-in-one and unbreakable pipe for concert goers, beachcombers, and couch surfers. It makes smoke on the go so convenient.



Own one and you'll understand.

Made in Hawai'i, USA.