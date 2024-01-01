We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
PUR
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
PUR products
38 products
Flower
Triple Purple Pie
by PUR
THC 12.77%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Papaya Ice Cream
by PUR
THC 19.7%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Do-Si-Do Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by PUR
THC 22.56%
CBD 0.28%
Pre-rolls
Purple Drank Breath Pre-Roll 1g
by PUR
THC 21.97%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Original Glue (GG4) Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by PUR
THC 22.6%
CBD 0%
Flower
Kush Mint
by PUR
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sunset Sherbert Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by PUR
THC 25.76%
CBD 0.3%
Pre-rolls
Thor's Hammer x PB Souffle x Mule Fuel Pre-roll 6g 6pk
by PUR
THC 25.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Kush Mint Punch
by PUR
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Meat Head Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
by PUR
THC 16.78%
CBD 0.18%
Pre-rolls
Flat Brainers Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
by PUR
THC 22.1%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Wonka Bars Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by PUR
THC 22.35%
CBD 0.28%
Pre-rolls
Modified Mints Infused Pre-roll 1g
by PUR
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Black Cherry Gorilla
by PUR
THC 20.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Kimbo Kush Pre-Roll 6g 6-Pack
by PUR
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Pur Farmer's Fire Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by PUR
THC 23.6%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Kush Mint Punch Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by PUR
THC 23.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Alien OG Pre-roll 5-pack 5g
by PUR
THC 19.13%
CBD 0.18%
Pre-rolls
Tropsanto Pre-roll 5-pack 5g
by PUR
THC 23.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Thor's Hammer Pre-Roll 1g
by PUR
THC 21.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
CBD Fresh Start Pre-Roll 5g 5-pack
by PUR
THC 0.8%
CBD 14.4%
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
by PUR
THC 15.32%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Original Glue (GG#4) Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by PUR
THC 22.36%
CBD 0.18%
Flower
Purple Dank Breath
by PUR
THC 19.7%
CBD 0.1%
1
2
