Loading...

PUR

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

PUR products

38 products
Product image for Triple Purple Pie
Flower
Triple Purple Pie
by PUR
THC 12.77%
CBD 0%
Product image for Papaya Ice Cream
Flower
Papaya Ice Cream
by PUR
THC 19.7%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Do-Si-Do Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Do-Si-Do Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by PUR
THC 22.56%
CBD 0.28%
Product image for Purple Drank Breath Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Purple Drank Breath Pre-Roll 1g
by PUR
THC 21.97%
CBD 0%
Product image for Original Glue (GG4) Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Original Glue (GG4) Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by PUR
THC 22.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kush Mint
Flower
Kush Mint
by PUR
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sunset Sherbert Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sunset Sherbert Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by PUR
THC 25.76%
CBD 0.3%
Product image for Thor's Hammer x PB Souffle x Mule Fuel Pre-roll 6g 6pk
Pre-rolls
Thor's Hammer x PB Souffle x Mule Fuel Pre-roll 6g 6pk
by PUR
THC 25.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kush Mint Punch
Flower
Kush Mint Punch
by PUR
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Meat Head Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
Pre-rolls
Meat Head Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
by PUR
THC 16.78%
CBD 0.18%
Product image for Flat Brainers Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
Pre-rolls
Flat Brainers Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
by PUR
THC 22.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wonka Bars Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Wonka Bars Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by PUR
THC 22.35%
CBD 0.28%
Product image for Modified Mints Infused Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Modified Mints Infused Pre-roll 1g
by PUR
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black Cherry Gorilla
Flower
Black Cherry Gorilla
by PUR
THC 20.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kimbo Kush Pre-Roll 6g 6-Pack
Pre-rolls
Kimbo Kush Pre-Roll 6g 6-Pack
by PUR
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pur Farmer's Fire Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Pur Farmer's Fire Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by PUR
THC 23.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kush Mint Punch Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Kush Mint Punch Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by PUR
THC 23.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Alien OG Pre-roll 5-pack 5g
Pre-rolls
Alien OG Pre-roll 5-pack 5g
by PUR
THC 19.13%
CBD 0.18%
Product image for Tropsanto Pre-roll 5-pack 5g
Pre-rolls
Tropsanto Pre-roll 5-pack 5g
by PUR
THC 23.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Thor's Hammer Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Thor's Hammer Pre-Roll 1g
by PUR
THC 21.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for CBD Fresh Start Pre-Roll 5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
CBD Fresh Start Pre-Roll 5g 5-pack
by PUR
THC 0.8%
CBD 14.4%
Product image for Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
by PUR
THC 15.32%
CBD 0%
Product image for Original Glue (GG#4) Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Original Glue (GG#4) Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by PUR
THC 22.36%
CBD 0.18%
Product image for Purple Dank Breath
Flower
Purple Dank Breath
by PUR
THC 19.7%
CBD 0.1%