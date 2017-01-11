Loading…
Thor's Hammer RSO 1g

by PUR
SativaTHC 23%CBD
About this strain

Thor's Hammer

Thor’s Hammer by SnowHigh Seeds is an uplifting sativa strain that combines genetics from Vortex, Cinderella 99, and Acapulco Gold. Like a bolt of lightning commanded by the Norse god himself, Thor’s Hammer delivers an electrifying blast of cerebral energy that awakens creativity and motivation. Its lightweight body effects make this strain a great choice for daytime use, and patients needing to crush fatigue and depression like the giants of Jotunheimr will likely find Thor’s Hammer to be the perfect weapon. You may also find a genetic variant of Thor's Hammer from Alaska that instead combines God Bud and Sour Diesel in a more balanced indica-sativa hybrid cross.

Thor's Hammer effects

17 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Talkative
47% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
58% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
