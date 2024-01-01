Delicately created with heat and love, our solventless Rosin extract will leave you feeling complete every puff you take. This full spectrum rosin oil and terpene rich oil has a potency range of 70-85% total cannabinoids and 15%+ terpenes.
Established in 2016, Our Company has committed to a craft cannabis experience authentic to the whole plant. We pride ourselves in our proprietary refinement process that not only provides a clean product, but retains the best components of the plant. Everything from our oils to terpene blends are crafted 100% in-house.