1g Rosin Disposable | M.A.C.

by PURA Concentrates
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of 1g Rosin Disposable | M.A.C.

About this product

Delicately created with heat and love, our solventless Rosin extract will leave you feeling complete every puff you take. This full spectrum rosin oil and terpene rich oil has a potency range of 70-85% total cannabinoids and 15%+ terpenes.

CANNABIS TERPENES- TERPENES- LIMONENE, PINENE, CARYOPHYLLENE

Each strain has a unique profile, specific to its heritage and infamous effects!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand PURA Concentrates
PURA Concentrates
Shop products
Established in 2016, Our Company has committed
to a craft cannabis experience authentic to the whole plant. We pride ourselves in our proprietary
refinement process that not only provides a clean product, but retains the best components of the plant. Everything from our oils to terpene blends
are crafted 100% in-house.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000001DCQP00496571
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.