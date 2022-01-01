About this product
RSO THC IS A FULL SPECTRUM, MULTI PURPOSED CANNABIS OIL CONTAINING ALL TERPENES AND CANNABINOIDS FOUND IN THE PLANT ITSELF. PURAEARTH OIL IS MADE 100% IN-HOUSE , ETHANOL EXTRACTED, FILTERED 4X AND ULTRA REFINED AND POLISHED MAKING IT THE CLEANEST OIL ON THE MARKET.
Not all days will be our best days and many times, life’s hardships can make us feel less like ourselves and more like what holds us back. The truth is, we may never get rid of those burdens but we can get rid of how they affect us and that is why we created PuraEarth.
Our Purpose is to provide you with the highest quality, cleanest and most trustworthy Craft Cannabis Products so you can feel less like your burdens and more like yourself.
IG-https://www.instagram.com/puraearth_az/
YT-https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdqR7Rc4pC4sQTXyS3K5nWw
