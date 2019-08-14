Bane’s Bites - 2mg Soft Treats 30ct

*30 K-9 Treats per Bottle, *60mg Active CBD, *2mg Active CBD per serving, *Beef Flavor, *Veterinarian Formulated.



Description

PAHO K-9 2mg Beef Flavored Treats are a great way to deliver the right amount of CBD to your pet, whether big or small. Our treats are tasty and easily digestible for any pet. Formulated to maximize benefits that may ease aches related to muscle and joint inflammation, as well as anxiety. Before treating your pet with any supplement, it is always recommended to consult your veterinarian.



PAHO Pet products only utilize Hemp grown in the USA, and is always formulated and packaged in the USA.



Active Ingredients

Organically-grown Hemp Oil. Inactive Ingredients: Water, Dried Brewer’s Yeast, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, sodium alginate, beef liver powder, natural bacon flavor, flaxseed oil, microcrystalline cellulose, organic sweet potato powder, sunflower lecithin (non-GMO), citrus pectin, vitamin E, sodium propionate, calcium sulfate dehydrate, natural mixed tocopherols (natural preservative), dextrin.



Recommended Usage for Dogs:

Under 10lbs .1/2 Chews Daily

Over 10lbs 1-2 Chews Daily

For Sick & Convalescing Dogs:

Under 10lbs 1 Chew Daily

Over 10lbs 2 Chews Daily



This product is intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only.



Pure American Hemp Oil is a Veteran Owned brand of premium hemp derived CBD products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from Wilson Farms in Tennessee, USA. Our FarmerPartners only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traceable amounts of THC and from this base formulate our Premium Hemp Products.



