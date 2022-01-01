Vegan / Vegitarian Capsules



CBD + Organic MCT



Our 25mg Organic CBD Capsules are your go-to product if you prefer the convenience of taking pure CBD without the dropper. The capsules are easy to swallow and have no flavor. They offer a precise dose every time. PAHO uses only CBD derived from Hemp grown in the USA, and is formulated and packaged in the USA.



*30ct CBD Capsules, * 750mg Active CBD Isolate, *25mg per Capsule, *CBD derived from Hemp grown in the USA, *Formulated and Packaged in the USA. Ingredients: Crystallized Broad Spectrum Cannabinoids, Coconut MCT Powder,, Sorbitol



Pure American Hemp Oil is a Veteran Owned brand of premium hemp derived CBD products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from Wilson Farms in Tennessee, USA. Our Farm Partners only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traceable amounts of THC and from this base formulate our Premium Hemp Products.



Recommended Use:



Take 1-2 capsules daily as needed. Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat and light. Do not refrigerate. The vegan capsule formula utilizes PAHO’s proprietary water soluble hemp oil, increasing bio availability by an order of magnitude compared with an oil form. Expiration date is two years from manufacture date located on certificate of analysis with matching test identification number.



This is an herbal supplement



KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. IF ANY ADVERSE REACTIONS OCCUR, DISCONTINUE USE OF HERBAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.



FREE SHIPPING on orders $49+