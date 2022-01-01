Pain Relief & Recovery Balm



Our Premium Organic, CBD enriched Recovery Balm is packed with 120mg of phytocannabinoid goodness in just a half-ounce jar. It is designed to create a barrier against the elements. This advanced formula hydrates the skin instantly, helping to soothe, revive and guard with major moisture boosting oils. The Certified Organic balm is safe to use on lips, cheeks, hands, feet, elbows, noses, paws or any other part of the body that requires an intense moisturizing dose of cannabinoid rich balm.



Ingredients:



Organic Olive Fruit Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Beeswax, Organic Shea butter, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Organic jojoba Seed Oil, Organic Lavender Flower Oil, Organic Rosehip Seed Oil, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Cannabinoid Extract (CBD), Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Sunflower seed Oil.



Recommended Use:



Place small amount on finger and rub on affected area. Use daily as needed.



Pure American Hemp Oil is a veteran owned brand of premium hemp oil products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from certified farms in the USA. Our farmers only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traces of THC and from this base we add our proprietary terpenes.



This is an herbal supplement



KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. IF ANY ADVERSE REACTIONS OCCUR, DISCONTINUE USE OF HERBAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.



