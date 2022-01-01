Make Life Sweet

Valor Hemp Agave is the first ever organic agave nectar infused with Pure American Hemp Oil. Each bottle contains 500mg of purified hemp extract, which is the equivalent of 20mg per serving.



Valor Agave Nectar is made through a process of thermal hydrolysis that transforms the juice of the blue agave plant into nectar, which is a natural source of sweetness. The blue agave plants are strategically planted in a region containing rich soil and ideal climate conditions where they are carefully nurtured for 5 to 8 years until they reach maturity. Each agave plant is then harvested by hand, following a tradition inherited from generation to generation.



Our agave nectar is 25% sweeter than regular cane sugar, so you can use less and reduce the calorie intake per serving as compared to cane sugar. It has a low glycemic index and is non-GMO and free from allergens. Due to its agave origin, it naturally contains inulin which is a prebiotic fiber that helps improve intestinal health. Its natural flavor makes it the perfect sweetener for hot and cold beverages. It is also great for baking and cooking, or even as a topping.



Veteran owned premium brand of gluten free sweetener alternatives.

100% Fair Trade Certified Pure Blue Agave Nectar.

Certified Organic, Non GMO, Kosher, Vegan.

Low glycemic index which prevents spikes in the blood sugar and it is free from allergens and genetically modified organisms.

It is 25% sweeter than regular cane sugar which reduces the calorie intake per serving.

Naturally contains inulin which is a prebiotic fiber that helps improve intestinal health.

