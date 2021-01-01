About this product
Introducing our All Natural delicious tasting CBD Gummy Squares!
Each Gummy contains 25mg of broad spectrum CBD cannabidiol in a delicious Mix of Fruit Flavors. Total 300mg of CBD per package of 12 gummies. Each gummy square is 2 ml, easily cut into smaller portions for when lower dosages is preferred.
Meets lawful THC limits of less than 0.3% THC.
Size: Quantity 12, 25mg gummies / total 300mg per package
About this brand
Pure Biologix
High Quality CBD processor and manufacturer. Specializing in:
- CBD Oil high in CBDA
- High quality cannabis derived Terpene Oils
- Manufacturing of CBD products, Private / White Labeling
- Consumer CBD Products
