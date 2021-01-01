Containing over 650mg+ CBD and often over 700mg Total Cannabinoids, Pure Biologix Vape Carts are the State of the Art in CBD Vaporization products. Given we formulate our own Terpenes in addition to the special purpose CBD concentrate, we totally control our raw material supply chain. Terpene blends we formulate are derived 100% from Hemp flower and are Cannabis Strain specific being primarily an Indica, Hybrid, or a stimulating Sativa. Our proprietary Terpene isolation and imaging processes allow us to create the most wonderful tasting varieties of popular strains like Blue Dream, Skywalker OG, Gorilla Glue GG4, Lemon Sour Diesel, Durban Poison, Sour Diesel, Girl Scout Cookies GSC, Gelato and many more.



At Pure Biologix – Purity is in our name, and as such, we NEVER use carrier oils or fillers of any sort! Our Vape products are free of VG, PG, PEG, EG, Squalene, Vit-E, Veg Oils, or any other filler being used widely around the industry today. Our cartridges are certified heavy metals compliant. Our Vaporization products are solely Hemp cannabis plant derived.



These Ultra-High Potencies can only be achieved with our proprietary Terpene’s and specially formulated concentrates. Though the most concentrated 1gram cartridge on the market – it still will not crystalize as many CBD cartridges often do! As a result, our customers smoke less to get their desired dose, and the Vape Cartridge lasts significantly longer making it the best value in CBD vaping today. Please do not take our word for it – give one a try, feel and taste the difference.



1 gram cartridge, standard 510 threaded, clamshell packaged as pictured, no battery is included.



See the Potency Tag in the pictures, and check out the corresponding 3rd party Laboratory Test report.



Strain: Gorilla Glue GG4, Lemon Sour Diesel, Skywalker