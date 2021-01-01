Begin your recovery with this soothing Hemp Topical balm in an easy-to-use stick applicator. Our proprietary Hemp blend was specially formulated for quick absorption and relief with a relaxing natural eucalyptus scent. Our balms are crafted with Pure locally sourced hemp, and independent lab tested for potency and purity. Each Sport Stick balm is in an easy-to-use applicator, allowing for ease of application and carrying convenience. Easy to keep in your gym bag, backpack, briefcase, and purse.



Size: 2oz / 60ml