Containing 1000mg of CBD and other choice therapeutic proprietary ingredients possessing strong anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties, the Lotion is ideal for soothing and repairing larger areas of the body, or for your hands where thicker salves are not convenient. This rejuvenating and hydrating body lotion is rich in naturally therapeutic ingredients such as Arnica, Devils Claw, Boswellia, Glucosamine, and soothing essential oils Eucalyptus, Bergamot, with a subtle pleasing uni-sex Sandlewood scent. Each lotion comes packaged in an attractive zero-waste pump bottle that is easy to use and carry.