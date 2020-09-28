About this product
Click the link below for more information about CBG from the Boulder Weekly’s article, “Let’s Talk about CBG.”
Let’s Talk about CBG
Our flower is hand-selected from growers across the country and is rich in terpenes and the entire entourage of cannabinoids found in hemp plants.
Our CBG buds test between 13 – 18% CBD, with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.
Details
CBG Flower Jars come in three forms:
28 gram jars
7 gram jars
3.5g jars
About this brand
Organically grown, CO2 Extracted, Organic ingredients.
Relax like mountain people.