Introducing the future of hemp flower: Diverse new cannabinoids, such as, CBG. We’re extremely excited to share this new product with you now that years of development in hemp genetics have made it possible. Our CBG-dominant White Whale has a fantastic terpene profile, is rich in trichomes, and delivers a smooth and unique flavor/aroma.



Jars of CBG Hemp Flower are a fantastic option for traditional cannabis smokers.



Click the link below for more information about CBG from the Boulder Weekly's article, "Let's Talk about CBG."



CBG Flower is ideal for smoking. Our flower is hand-selected from growers across the country and is rich in terpenes and the entire entourage of cannabinoids found in hemp plants.



Our CBG buds test between 13 – 18% CBD, with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.