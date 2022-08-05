About this product
Jars of CBG Hemp Flower are a fantastic option for traditional cannabis smokers.
Click the link below for more information about CBG from the Boulder Weekly’s article, “Let’s Talk about CBG.”
Let’s Talk about CBG
CBG Flower is ideal for smoking. Our flower is hand-selected from growers across the country and is rich in terpenes and the entire entourage of cannabinoids found in hemp plants.
Our CBG buds test between 13 – 18% CBD, with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.
About this brand
Organically grown, CO2 Extracted, Organic ingredients.
Relax like mountain people.