Our newest skincare products are beginning to roll out. We’re particularly excited about this fantastic massage oil. Enjoy the deep relaxation of a massage given by yourself, your partner, or even your professional massage therapist. This product can also be used to moisturize and soothe all over your body.
Featuring:
Organic Sweet Almond Oil Organic Apricot Kernel Oil Full Spectrum CO2 Hemp Oil 250mg of CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.