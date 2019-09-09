Introducing the first-ever Pure Glass Water Bottle with Mini Jellyfish Perc! This excellent bong is both versatile and powerful, as it’s easily portable like a regular water bottle while offering an excellent hit with premium flavor. The intricate mini jellyfish perc at the bottom ensures that your smoke is extra-fully filtered for smoothness, and the cap that screws on top is great for eliminating a messy, leftover bong water situation.



With this convenient classic you won’t ever have to smoke through a plastic bottle ever again!