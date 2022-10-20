Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California.

Includes:14mm Male Pure Bowl

Diffused Downstem,

Foam Set and Carrying Bag

Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers

2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution



Set yourself apart with the Insight 50mm x 12” bong! This eloquent hand-crafted bong is designed with unique features in mind. The 3D raised effect of the Pure logo shows off your Pure pride! Additional hot stamping of our famous holographic logo verifies authenticity of this unique piece. Blown from premium borosilicate glass out of our warehouse in sunny Los Angeles, we guarantee the integrity and strength of your piece. The straight or beaker clear base allows for convenient viewing to check water levels. Personalize your pipe with one of seven gorgeous color accents to truly make it a work of art.