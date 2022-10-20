Pure Pink raised logo. Pink Heart Percolator. 14mm Male Joint. Pink Trim Dome. Quartz nail included. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California,

Includes: 14mm Female Pure Pink Bowl

Pure Pink carrying bag with foam insert

Pure Glass carbon pouch and stickers

2oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution



Little Dume is a simple but elegant dab rig created to make a bold statement for the ladies of the cannabis culture. Measuring in at 9 inches, this dab rig perfectly handles your concentrates with ease. Carefully hand crafted fixed heart percolator floats inside like a jewel. Little Dume is made just for those who are wild at heart....and yes, nirvana is found.