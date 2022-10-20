Fixed heart shaped percolator. Pure raised logo and hot stamp. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California.

Includes:14mm Male Pure bowl

Pure Pink carrying bag with foam insert

Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers

2oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution



The impact of simplicity is Paradise Cove. Standing at 15 inches tall, this piece is not for the faint of heart. Borrowed from the boys but clearly made just for her. Heart percolator and 3D Pure logo commands attention. Settle back. Breathe deep. Paradise found.