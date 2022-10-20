Etched Pure logo and hot stamp. Pure Scientific Glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California.

Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl

Diffused Downstem,

Foam Set and Carrying Bag

Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers

2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution



The 14” Classic 3814 is a fantastic introduction to our Classic line of Bongs. This stunning piece is a smooth heavy hitter crafted with thick glass, an ice catcher, and a removable 14/18mm diffused downstem; all of these features combine for a great daily use water pipe that is a blast to use and easy to clean. The 3814 is hand blown in sunny Los Angeles from premium quality borosilicate glass, ensuring a sturdy and long-lasting piece that will satisfy any user for many years to come. For a bit of variety, the Classic 3814 comes in both beaker and straight designs, as well as various eye-popping colors! Just like every Pure piece, this water pipe comes stamped with our Pure holographic logo, ensuring quality and authenticity.