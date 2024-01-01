About this product
JustKana CBD Vape Cartridges: Broad-Spectrum Relief, Exceptional Quality
Discover the perfect balance of natural relief and pure enjoyment with JustKana CBD Vape Cartridges. Crafted from broad-spectrum hemp extract, our vape cartridges offer a smooth, clean experience designed to deliver the maximum entourage effect. Infused with potent cannabinoids and natural terpenes, each cartridge is engineered to provide fast-acting, long-lasting effects without the psychoactive buzz of THC.
With less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, our vapes offer all the benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, CBN, and CBDv. Whether you’re seeking relief from stress, looking to improve focus, or wanting to enhance your overall well-being, our CBD vape collection provides a premium experience that’s both safe and effective.
Why Choose JustKana CBD Vape Cartridges?
Broad-Spectrum Cannabinoid Blend: Packed with 90-95% cannabinoids per cartridge, including CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, and other minor cannabinoids, for a more effective entourage effect.
Premium Hemp Terpenes: Each cartridge is infused with 5-10% natural hemp terpenes to enhance flavor, aroma, and benefits, ensuring a flavorful vaping experience every time.
Clean, Natural Ingredients: Free from VG, PG, PEG, MCT, and Vitamin E, our cartridges contain only pure CBD extract and natural terpenes for a cleaner, smoother vape.
<0.3% Delta-9 THC: Compliant with federal regulations, our CBD vape cartridges contain no detectable levels of psychoactive THC, making them perfect for daytime or any-time use.
Premium Design, Exceptional Performance
Each JustKana CBD Vape Cartridge is engineered for maximum efficiency and durability. Featuring 1ml of total oil, our cartridges are compatible with 510-thread batteries and designed with ceramic coils for a consistent, smooth vapor. The cartridges come in your choice of glass or polycarbonate tanks, offering both elegance and functionality.
Serving Size: One 6-second puff
Oil Content: 1ml of broad-spectrum CBD oil
CBD Content: Up to 500mg of CBD per cartridge, with total cannabinoids ranging from 90-95%
Tank Material: Glass or Polycarbonate
Coil: Ceramic for even heating and smooth vaping
https://justkana.com/collections/cbd-vape
CBD Vape Carts
by JUST KANA
About this brand
JUST KANA
JustKana is your ultimate destination for premium-quality CBD, Delta-8, and Delta-9 THC products crafted to elevate your wellness journey. Our extensive collection includes everything from full-spectrum CBD tinctures, gummies, and vapes to potent Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC-infused edibles and flowers. Sourced from organically grown hemp and formulated with cutting-edge techniques, our products ensure maximum potency, purity, and safety. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, pain relief, or an uplifting boost, JustKana offers expertly crafted solutions tailored to your needs. Explore the synergy of cannabinoids and experience the highest standard in hemp wellness.
