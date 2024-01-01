Why Choose Our Delta-9 THC Chocolate Bar?

Artisan Dark Chocolate: Crafted with high-quality, gourmet dark chocolate for a rich, indulgent taste.

Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC: Contains 150mg Delta-9 THC per bar, perfectly balanced with 150mg CBD for a synergistic entourage effect.

150mg CBD Per Bar: Balanced with the calming effects of CBD for a well-rounded experience.

Perfect Dosing: Each bar includes 10 pieces, with 15mg Delta-9 THC and 15mg CBD per square for consistent, controlled enjoyment.

Full-Spectrum Benefits: Infused with Delta-9 distillate, ensuring a smooth flavor and potent effects without any hemp aftertaste.

All-Natural Ingredients: Free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, delivering pure, uncompromised quality.



Why Distillate? The Premium Choice

Our Delta-9 THC Chocolate Bar is infused with distillate oil, offering unparalleled quality and consistency:

Neutral Flavor: Ensures the chocolate’s natural richness shines through without any herbal undertones.

High Potency: Delivers precise, consistent effects in every square for a reliable experience.

Purity & Refinement: Distillate undergoes rigorous processing to eliminate impurities, providing a clean and smooth infusion.

Enhanced Effects: Combines the purity of distillate with the potency of Delta-9 THC for a premium experience.



https://justkana.com/collections/delta-9-dark-chocolate-bar



