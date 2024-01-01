About this product
Why Choose Our Delta-9 THC Chocolate Bar?
Artisan Dark Chocolate: Crafted with high-quality, gourmet dark chocolate for a rich, indulgent taste.
Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC: Contains 150mg Delta-9 THC per bar, perfectly balanced with 150mg CBD for a synergistic entourage effect.
150mg CBD Per Bar: Balanced with the calming effects of CBD for a well-rounded experience.
Perfect Dosing: Each bar includes 10 pieces, with 15mg Delta-9 THC and 15mg CBD per square for consistent, controlled enjoyment.
Full-Spectrum Benefits: Infused with Delta-9 distillate, ensuring a smooth flavor and potent effects without any hemp aftertaste.
All-Natural Ingredients: Free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, delivering pure, uncompromised quality.
Why Distillate? The Premium Choice
Our Delta-9 THC Chocolate Bar is infused with distillate oil, offering unparalleled quality and consistency:
Neutral Flavor: Ensures the chocolate’s natural richness shines through without any herbal undertones.
High Potency: Delivers precise, consistent effects in every square for a reliable experience.
Purity & Refinement: Distillate undergoes rigorous processing to eliminate impurities, providing a clean and smooth infusion.
Enhanced Effects: Combines the purity of distillate with the potency of Delta-9 THC for a premium experience.
About this brand
JUST KANA
JustKana is your ultimate destination for premium-quality CBD, Delta-8, and Delta-9 THC products crafted to elevate your wellness journey. Our extensive collection includes everything from full-spectrum CBD tinctures, gummies, and vapes to potent Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC-infused edibles and flowers. Sourced from organically grown hemp and formulated with cutting-edge techniques, our products ensure maximum potency, purity, and safety. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, pain relief, or an uplifting boost, JustKana offers expertly crafted solutions tailored to your needs. Explore the synergy of cannabinoids and experience the highest standard in hemp wellness.
