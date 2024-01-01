About this product
JustKana Full Spectrum CBD Gummies – Extra Strength Formula
Introducing our newly formulated Full Spectrum CBD Gummies with 50mg of CBD per gummy for a powerful, long-lasting effect. Designed to deliver maximum relief, these gummies are packed with the full spectrum of cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds naturally found in the hemp plant.
Available in a mixed flavor selection of watermelon, orange, and wild cherry, these gummies are both delicious and effective. Whether you’re managing stress, seeking relaxation, or supporting overall wellness, our extra-strength gummies provide an elevated CBD experience.
Why Choose Full Spectrum CBD Over Pure CBD?
Full-spectrum CBD goes beyond the power of pure CBD isolates by including the plant’s full range of beneficial cannabinoids, such as CBDV, CBDA, CBG, CBN, and CBC. Each of these cannabinoids contributes unique properties that amplify the therapeutic effects, known as the “entourage effect,” where the compounds work synergistically to enhance overall benefits.
Our full-spectrum gummies provide a more comprehensive wellness experience by delivering a balanced combination of cannabinoids and terpenes. This blend may promote more potent relief for relaxation, stress, inflammation, and overall balance—without the psychoactive effects associated with THC. Choosing full-spectrum CBD means choosing a holistic approach to harnessing the hemp plant’s full potential for an elevated, natural wellness experience.
Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
by JUST KANA
About this brand
JUST KANA
JustKana is your ultimate destination for premium-quality CBD, Delta-8, and Delta-9 THC products crafted to elevate your wellness journey. Our extensive collection includes everything from full-spectrum CBD tinctures, gummies, and vapes to potent Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC-infused edibles and flowers. Sourced from organically grown hemp and formulated with cutting-edge techniques, our products ensure maximum potency, purity, and safety. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, pain relief, or an uplifting boost, JustKana offers expertly crafted solutions tailored to your needs. Explore the synergy of cannabinoids and experience the highest standard in hemp wellness.
