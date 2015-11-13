About this product
This flower comes with a sweet funk flavor with some hints of lemon aroma this is a very sought after CBD Rich strain. Lifter is known for providing users with a very gentle cerebral focus and energy, with a growing body relaxation and laziness that removes any and all aches. Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including inflammation, arthritis, pain, migraines, and muscle spasms or cramps. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage.
About this strain
3D CBD from Snoop Dogg’s branded line of cannabis strains was crafted with patients in mind. With a THC:CBD ratio of about 5:8, this earthy-flavored sativa is preferred for treating pain, inflammation, and muscle tension. Consumers susceptible to THC-induced anxiety may also appreciate the sobering, relaxing balance CBD has to offer.
3D CBD effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
40% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
7% | medium-low
CBD Strength
10% | medium-low
About this brand
Pure Hemp Farms
We specialize in CBD Hemp Flower, CBD Buds, CBD Nugs, from cultivation to distribution we offer premium industrial Hemp Our hemp flowers are exclusively crafted and every batch is lab tested to ensure the absolute highest quality product to our wholesale buyers.