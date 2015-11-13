This flower comes with a sweet funk flavor with some hints of lemon aroma this is a very sought after CBD Rich strain. Lifter is known for providing users with a very gentle cerebral focus and energy, with a growing body relaxation and laziness that removes any and all aches. Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including inflammation, arthritis, pain, migraines, and muscle spasms or cramps. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage.