Pure Hemp Farms
Pineberry
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Pineberry strain is a hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami a super unique flower loved for its high resin content and huge terpene profile. The buds give off a sweet fruity, and pine aroma.
Pineberry effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
71% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!