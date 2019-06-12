Loading…
Logo for the brand Pure Hemp Farms

Pure Hemp Farms

Pineberry

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Pineberry strain is a hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami a super unique flower loved for its high resin content and huge terpene profile. The buds give off a sweet fruity, and pine aroma.

Pineberry effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
71% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
