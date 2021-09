About this product

Our Pure Hemp Classic rolling papers are the perfect size for rolling a proper canon. These are extra wide 1 1/4 size. Our hemp papers are 100% Tree Free Eco Papers with an all natural gum.

There are 25 booklets per box.

There are 33 rolling papers per booklet.

*100% Tree Free Eco Papers

*All Natural Gum

You Can Buy Our Rolling Papers At www.PureHemp.com