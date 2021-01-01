Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pure Hemp Rolling Papers

Pure Hemp Rolling Papers

Pure Hemp XSmall Rolling Tray

About this product

Our Pure Hemp XSmall Rolling Tray Is 4x8 Inches in size. The tray's base is adorned with our Pure Hemp "It Doesn't Grow On Trees" poster
These are the perfect size for the back pocket while you go for a bike ride, a hike or a walk in the park. Pure Hemp, Always Thinking About Rolling!
You Can Buy Our Rolling Papers At www.PureHemp.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!