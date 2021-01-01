About this product

Our Pure Hemp XSmall Rolling Tray Is 4x8 Inches in size. The tray's base is adorned with our Pure Hemp "It Doesn't Grow On Trees" poster

These are the perfect size for the back pocket while you go for a bike ride, a hike or a walk in the park. Pure Hemp, Always Thinking About Rolling!

You Can Buy Our Rolling Papers At www.PureHemp.com