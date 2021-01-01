About this product

Our AM-PM Daily Facial Moisturizer contains a powerful dual-action formula with age defying complexes to help reduce wrinkles up to 45%. This product helps boost your skin’s hydration and suppleness, while plumping fine lines and wrinkles.



CBD and Jojoba Oil, with Vitamins A + E help to prevent free radical damage and fortify skin's natural moisture barrier. By counteracting free-radical damage, CBD may help visibly diminish issues like wrinkles, dullness and ruddy skin tone.



Apply a dab in the morning and a little at night to face and neck to maintain and restore your skin’s natural and healthy complexion.



1oz/30ml