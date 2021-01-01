Pure Hermosa
CBD Gummies - 200mg
Product rating:
About this product
The yum-way to get your daily dose of CBD. Each delish Gummie packs a big 20mg of CBD and as you know CBD is known for stress relief, homeostasis and has potent anti-inflammatory properties. So have a chew + chill.
+ Okay we agree, this one is a candy...and CBD couldn't be more fun to take.
Take 1 Gummie as needed, but no more than 3 a day.
••• Manufactured in a facility that also processes nuts, eggs, soy and dairy.
+ Okay we agree, this one is a candy...and CBD couldn't be more fun to take.
Take 1 Gummie as needed, but no more than 3 a day.
••• Manufactured in a facility that also processes nuts, eggs, soy and dairy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!