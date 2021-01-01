About this product

The yum-way to get your daily dose of CBD. Each delish Gummie packs a big 20mg of CBD and as you know CBD is known for stress relief, homeostasis and has potent anti-inflammatory properties. So have a chew + chill.



+ Okay we agree, this one is a candy...and CBD couldn't be more fun to take.



Take 1 Gummie as needed, but no more than 3 a day.



••• Manufactured in a facility that also processes nuts, eggs, soy and dairy.