About this product

CBD is known to improve our sleep through its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to relieve stress, anxiety and inflammation that wakes us up, or doesn't allow us to go to sleep in the first place.



You deserve and need a great night’s rest and Melatonin, a natural occurring hormone in the brain, is released to promote sleep at night. Unfortunately, as we age, environmental factors such as artificial light reduces the Melatonin our bodies are able to produce, resulting in lack of sleep. Our Sleep Support Spray is combined with a special, blissful blend of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD, Melatonin, Valerian Root and GABA to help promote a lovely, sustained night's sleep.



Great for those experiencing difficulty falling or staying asleep. Scientifically tested to be safe & effective.



Scientifically tested to be safe & effective.



Adults 15 minutes before bedtime, simply spray 2 to 6 pumps under your tongue, hold for 30 seconds, or as long as you like, then swallow.



.25oz/7.5ml



• Additional Ingredients: Purified Water, Xylitol, Glycerin USP, Coconut Oil (MCT Oil Capric / Caprylic Triglyceride), Melatonin, 5-HTP (Griffonia Seed Extract), Valerian (Valeriana Officinalis) Root Extract, Gamma Aminobutyric Acid (GABA), Sucralose, Sunflower Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Lauric Arginate, Flavors

