About this product

Our PhytoCannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract Herbal Drops Tincture contains 50 servings of High Potency Hemp Oil per 1oz bottle. These drops are THC-free, do not get you "high" and are legal in all 50 United States.

• CHOOSE your High CBD Tincture Oil Concentrations available in:

Regular + Peppermint Flavor and Concentrations below.

What concentration is right for you (and your pet)? ~ see Dosage Chart on our website for more information:

1000mg

750mg

500mg

250mg ~ perfect concentration to share with pets



Cannabidiol, CBD, has been known to:

Promote relaxation + overall health

Clinical trials suggest CBD is effective in treating anxiety, particularly social anxiety

Relieve pain + inflammation

Relieve discomfort + support recovery

Reduce nausea + vomiting

Suppress muscle spasms

Reduce seizures + convulsions

Inhibit cell growth in tumors + cancer cells

Encourage balanced alkalinity

Promote homeostasis

Elevate mood



Please see scientific study results on our website.

• And you get the added bonus of Hemp Seed Oil as the carrier oil, with benefits of Omegas, antioxidants and essential fatty acids.

~ For best results place serving under the tongue and hold for 20-60 seconds before swallowing.



1oz/30ml