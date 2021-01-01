Pure Hermosa
Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract Oil Drops - 1000mg
About this product
Our PhytoCannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract Herbal Drops Tincture contains 50 servings of High Potency Hemp Oil per 1oz bottle. These drops are THC-free, do not get you "high" and are legal in all 50 United States.
• CHOOSE your High CBD Tincture Oil Concentrations available in:
Regular + Peppermint Flavor and Concentrations below.
What concentration is right for you (and your pet)? ~ see Dosage Chart on our website for more information:
1000mg
750mg
500mg
250mg ~ perfect concentration to share with pets
Cannabidiol, CBD, has been known to:
Promote relaxation + overall health
Clinical trials suggest CBD is effective in treating anxiety, particularly social anxiety
Relieve pain + inflammation
Relieve discomfort + support recovery
Reduce nausea + vomiting
Suppress muscle spasms
Reduce seizures + convulsions
Inhibit cell growth in tumors + cancer cells
Encourage balanced alkalinity
Promote homeostasis
Elevate mood
Please see scientific study results on our website.
• And you get the added bonus of Hemp Seed Oil as the carrier oil, with benefits of Omegas, antioxidants and essential fatty acids.
~ For best results place serving under the tongue and hold for 20-60 seconds before swallowing.
1oz/30ml
