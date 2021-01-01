About this product

Full Spectrum CBD Cannabinoids, Vitamin C, rich fatty acids and omegas absorb into your skin tissue to counteract dryness and restore balance to sebum oils.



This priming of the skin heightens Vitamin C’s ability to combat free-radicals, while ultimately boosting its ability to correct hyperpigmentation and age spots, without irritation and over-drying of sun-damaged, aged or fragile skin. Plus Hyaluronic acid is that powerful stuff, known to promote healthier more supple skin as it is the key molecule in skin moisture, and speeds wound healing.



Cleanse skin and pat dry. Apply a few oil serum drops to face, neck & décolleté. You'll be amazed how non-oily this oil is! Allow to absorb before applying moisturizer & sunscreen.



For best results, use twice daily. Avoid direct contact with eye area.



1oz/30ml