Pure MediCanna CBD
2oz CBD Topical Healing Salve 250mg
About this product
CBD Healing Salve made from industrial hemp extract is the absolute best option when you need to target a localized area of on the outside of your body. Your aches and pains will melt away as the salve absorbs into your skin. The salve is a great solution for arthritis, joint pains, fibromyalgia, hives, psoriasis, muscle cramps and fatigue, and much more.
CBD contains anti-inflammatory and anti-spasmodic properties, kills pain, enhances circulation and regenerates cellular activity.
Ingredients: Decarboxylated CBD Oil, Almond Oil, Shea Butter, Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Organic Vanilla, Lavender Essential Oil.
Not to be ingested.
