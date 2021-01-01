About this product

CBD Healing Salve made from industrial hemp extract is the absolute best option when you need to target a localized area of on the outside of your body. Your aches and pains will melt away as the salve absorbs into your skin. The salve is a great solution for arthritis, joint pains, fibromyalgia, hives, psoriasis, muscle cramps and fatigue, and much more.



CBD contains anti-inflammatory and anti-spasmodic properties, kills pain, enhances circulation and regenerates cellular activity.



Ingredients: Decarboxylated CBD Oil, Almond Oil, Shea Butter, Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Organic Vanilla, Lavender Essential Oil.



Not to be ingested.